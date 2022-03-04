Mask requirement lifted for City of Boise buildings, events

BOISE, Idaho — The face mask requirement for City of Boise buildings and events will be lifted.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean announced Friday the mandate along with other COVID-19 safety policies are being adjusted "to reflect the State of Idaho’s case data which shows Ada County as a medium-risk area." The changes go into effect March 7.

"I have always been committed to ensuring that each city employee and every resident who walks into our buildings or attends an event with their family can feel safe. COVID-19 numbers are down and staying down, which means I can make this change," Boise Mayor Lauren McLean said in a statement. "We didn’t get here by accident. I’d like to thank everyone who was willing to think of their community, maintain physical distancing, and simply put on a mask when going into a public building. Together, we helped make this a safer and healthier city for everyone."

The City of Boise is lifting face mask requirements and other COVID safety protocols, effective Monday, March 7 as current State of Idaho case data shows Ada County to be a medium-risk area. — City of Boise (@CityOfBoise) March 4, 2022

The changes to the city's COVID-19 safety policies include:

Face masks in city facilities are optional for staff and visitors.

These include Boise City Hall, City Hall West, the Boise Public Library, branch libraries, recreation facilities, water renewal facilities and city office buildings.

Masks are still required at Boise Airport due to federal guidelines

Physical distancing requirements are no longer in effect.

Gathering size limitations are no longer in effect.

COVID-19 special event requirements are no longer required.

City officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 and consult with health officials to adjust policies as needed and ask residents to get vaccinated if possible to stop the spread of COVID-19.