Mask mandate in McCall lifted, public encouraged to follow CDH guidelines

MCCALL, Idaho — After a special meeting on Thursday, the McCall City Council lifted the mask mandate that was in effect in city limits.

As we previously reported, the order was originally set to expire on May 26, after an approved extension during an April 9th meeting. Later that month, city leaders approved four metrics they believed could help them determine whether the mandate would need to last through the end of May.

Related: New mask mandate in effect in McCall

As of the Thursday meeting, three of the four metrics were met and confirmed by local health experts, Dr. Greg Irvine of St. Lukes McCall and Gina Pannell of Central District Health, who advised the council to continue to monitor the metrics and consider restoring the mask mandate should COVID-19 cases rise again.

This means that individuals are no longer required to wear masks within city limits, although they are still encouraged to follow CDH guidelines. Businesses will still have the option to continue to require face coverings within their premises.

You can watch the full city council meeting below: