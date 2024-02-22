Watch Now
Marine from Emmett killed in helicopter crash to be returned home and laid to rest

Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 21, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 00:08:24-05

EMMETT, Idaho — Marine Capt. Benjamin Moulton from Emmett Idaho will be returned home and laid to rest on Thursday, February 22nd.

Capt. Benjamin Moulton was a CH-53E helicopter pilot commissioned in the Marine Corps on March 29, 2019, before being promoted to

Captain on August 1, 2023.

He died in a helicopter mishap on February 6, 2024, along with four other Marines based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar, California.

The plane carrying Capt. Moulton is expected to arrive at the Boise Airport around 3 p.m.

Following a ceremony, a processional will accompany Captain Moulton's journey from the Boise Airport and should arrive between 4:30 and 5 p.m. at Emmett City Park, where there will be a ceremony.

The route is as follows:

- West on I-84 from S. Vista Ave (exit 53)

- North on Eagle Rd/Hwy-55 (exit 46)

- West on State St/Hwy-44

- North on Emmett Hwy/Hwy-16

- North on S. Washington Ave

- East on E. Main St/Cascade Rd, concluding at Emmett City Park

Star Police have requested that vehicles not stop on State Highways 16 or 44 to ensure the safety of all observers.

