Boise, Id - About a dozen people came out to the State Capitol Building Monday afternoon not to ring in the new year but to protest.

At 4:20 pm the 3rd annual "Smoke Out" took place on the capital steps. The goal of this event is to get marijuana on the 2020 ballot.

Organizer Sarah Frank decided this year to give officers a good laugh and brought donuts and coffee instead of a bringing pot.

"At this point I am anger, Frank said. " I'm a really pissed off mom. I'm tired of our laws being harmful."

This year no citations were handed out.