March for Meals Raises Funds for Meals on Wheels

Boise, (ID) - In Idaho, nearly 30-thousand seniors struggle with food insecurity each day and many live alone.

The Meals on Wheels program provides them with daily dinners and on the 17th Idahoans joined forces to "March for Meals."

The short walk raises money for the program.

There's no entry fee, no pledges to gather, all you have to do is show up and 'Food Services of America' donates five dollars for each person attending the event.

About 750 marchers and Food Services of America presented Metro Meals on Wheels with a check for four thousand dollars.



That's a lot of meals for homebound seniors in Ada County.