Many attribute Bogus Basin snowfall to drivers picking up trolls

When you are on the 16 mile drive up Bogus Basin Road to the mountain around mile 4 things start to get a little strange. Car after car open their doors and honk, but why?

Legend has it, there is a troll that hides underneath the cattle grate. Many say it’s good luck to pick him up when you go skiing and drop him off when you come back down the mountain. People have been doing it for decades, but no one has ever seen him. Many say the risks of picking him up outweigh the consequences. We reached out to Bogus Basin. They said they could not confirm or deny the existence of a troll on Bogus Basin Road. Check out what people had to say about the local legend.