Manchester Ice & Events Center hosts ice skating event for special needs guests

Posted at 10:14 AM, Apr 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-02 12:19:01-04

MCCALL, Idaho — The Manchester Ice & Events Center in McCall is hosting a free ice skating event for guests with special needs from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 6.

The event, organized by the Idaho-based group Courageous Kids Climbing, can "accommodate anyone regardless of challenges," according to a press release.

The ice skating event is open to all ages, but guests must register in advance and complete a registration packet and waiver. Volunteer on-ice coaches are also needed for the event. To register as a skater or a volunteer, send an email to courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.

