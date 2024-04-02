Manchester Ice & Events Center hosts ice skating event for special needs guests

MCCALL, Idaho — The Manchester Ice & Events Center in McCall is hosting a free ice skating event for guests with special needs from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 6.

The event, organized by the Idaho-based group Courageous Kids Climbing, can "accommodate anyone regardless of challenges," according to a press release.

The ice skating event is open to all ages, but guests must register in advance and complete a registration packet and waiver. Volunteer on-ice coaches are also needed for the event. To register as a skater or a volunteer, send an email to courageouskidsclimbing@gmail.com.

