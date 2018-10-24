Man shot on Boise Greenbelt, suspect in custody

BOISE - Boise Police are investigating a shooting which occurred on Greenbelt between Veterans Memorial Parkway and Whitewater Park at around 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

Police told Six On Your Side that one man was shot and transported to the hospital, and after a quick search, the suspect was located and is now in custody.

Officials said the victim and suspect are known to each other and the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. There is no ongoing threat to the public.

The investigation is ongoing and more information will be provided when it is available.