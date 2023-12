NAMPA, Idaho — On Tuesday morning in Nampa, at approximately 6:17 am, police officers, fire, and EMS responded to a crash involving a pickup truck and an electric bicycle.

The crash was reported at the 16000 block of North Merchant Way.

Police say the bicyclist, an adult male, was taken to a regional hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. No information on his identity has been provided, pending notification to next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation