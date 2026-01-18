Man receiving mental health treatment following incident at Rexburg hotel

REXBURG — A man was taken into custody and transported for a mental health evaluation after Rexburg police officers responded to a report of a possible armed threat at a hotel on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the Hampton Inn on Yellowstone Highway shortly after 7 a.m. after receiving information that a man inside a hotel room was threatening to shoot people.

Rexburg police, with assistance from Madison County Sheriff’s Office deputies, arrived and began evacuating nearby rooms out of “an abundance of caution,” according to the department.

Once the area was secured, officers made contact with the man, who was alone, and he was safely detained. Police say no firearms were found, and the man was experiencing a significant mental health crisis. He was taken to a hospital for evaluation.

“We want to thank the unsuspecting hotel guests in neighboring rooms for their cooperation so we could make the scene safe,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

This article was originally published by East Idaho News.