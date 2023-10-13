Man on a mission to donate blood in all 50 States

BOISE, Idaho — 6.8 million people in America donate blood. However, one man has taken a different approach to donating.

It’s six in the morning. Most are just waking up or are already getting ready for their day, but Pennsylvania man Vinton Smith is getting ready to donate blood.

"When I think about donating blood, I think about the people who will be benefiting from receiving that blood. that motivates me more than anything else," explained Smith.

Smith has taken it upon himself to donate blood in all 50 states. This week's trip to Idaho marked his 47th state. Smith said the remaining three on his checklist are Nevada, Alaska, and Hawaii.

Idaho News 6 spoke with the American Red Cross Idaho District Manager for Donor Services, Stephen Dalmas about his thoughts on Smith’s journey.

Dalmas said, "It's the dedication. It's the personal mission he has to help other people." That is what is amazing," said Dalmas.

For the last 35 years, Smith has been donating blood. His first time was his senior year of high school. Smith says that his passion for giving back starts with his parents.

Smith explained, "I grew up watching my dad donate blood every two months. I also saw my mother working in the community helping others. I think that idea of helping others was instilled in me as a young boy."

Both men explained that having the ability to donate in today's world is so important.

Smith said, "We may not know what tomorrow may bring. We may not know when we may be the ones who may need to receive blood or platelets. We don't know when a family member is the one that needs it."

"It is just doing good for someone you might never meet," said Dalmas

Speaking with Dalmas, he said that there is a national blood and platelet shortage here in America and that it is more important than ever to go and donate. You can go to redcrossblood.org to find a blood donation center in your community.

