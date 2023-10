MERIDIAN, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a deadly collision that closed down westbound Interstate 84 on Wednesday.

ISP says around 7:41 p.m. a 61-year-old woman collided with a male pedestrian just west of exit 44 in Meridian.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

All westbound lanes were blocked for 5 hours while emergency responders assisted those involved.

Idaho State Police say the Ada County Coroner is working to identify the man.