Man killed in Star shooting identified by Ada County Coroner

The man killed in a shooting in Star has been identified by the Ada County Coroner.

Jeremy Banach, 39 from Star, died of multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the coroner.

Star Police and Banach were involved in a shooting Wednesday morning near State Street and Star Road.

Star Police responded to a call for help where they were they first made contact with the man and say he was acting erratically. Shortly after, police learned he had a stolen gun on him leading officers on a search to find him in Star. Detectives patrolling the area found the man near State Street and Star Road outside the Star Mercantile and Lumber Store where he was "uncooperative," leading to the shooting, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Boise Police Department.