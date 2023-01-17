Watch Now
Man killed in Kuna train collision

Drivers are urged to avoid the area as deputies investigate
Posted at 3:17 PM, Jan 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-17 17:17:41-05

KUNA, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Department is investigating a fatal collision between an SUV and a train on Kuna/Mora Road in South Ada County.

Initial reports indicate the driver of the SUV was traveling southbound as he attempted to cross the tracks in front of a train heading westbound when the crash occurred around 1:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded and worked to remove the driver from the damaged SUV. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

At this time, the driver has not been identified. Investigators remain at the scene.

Although the train did not derail during the impact, it is stopped on the track blocking Cloverdale Road and Kuna/Mora Road just south of Eagle Road. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

