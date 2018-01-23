Man jailed after Ada County stand-off

BOISE, ID - A 26-year-old Boise man has been booked into the Ada County Jail after deputies say he was the subject of a five-hour stand-off in Ada County.

The incident began shortly before 3 p.m. Monday when a woman told Ada County Sheriff’s deputies Justin Larson pointed a handgun at her in the driveway of a home in the 3900 block of West Leland Way and threatened to hurt her.

The woman said she left before anything else happened.

Deputies searched for Larson and determined he was still inside the home. They attempted to contact him, but he refused to answer, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Deputies determined Larson was the only person inside, and set up a perimeter around the house. Neighbors were told to stay in their homes.

The Ada Metro SWAT team arrived on the scene shortly after 7 p.m. The SWAT team brought their MRAP armored vehicle as a precaution, officials said.

Once the SWAT team set up around the home, they used loudspeakers to try to get Larson to come out. They also took a K-9 to the door and asked him to leave, but he did not respond, the release stated.

SWAT team members sent their robot camera in to search the house. They then went inside and found Larson -- who was reportedly hiding in the attic and refused to come out, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies eventually sent the K-9 into the attic to get Larson to leave. “That's when Larson fell from the attic and through the ceiling onto the ground, where he was taken into custody,” the news release said.

The standoff ended just before midnight.

Deputies say they found a computer bag in the house belonging to Larson which allegedly had small amounts of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana inside -— along with a 9mm handgun Larson reportedly told investigators he had in his waistband earlier in the day.

Larson is charged with resisting arrest, aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

He is set to make his initial court appearance Tuesday afternoon.