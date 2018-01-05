Man injured in natural gas explosion in Boise

7:49 AM, Jan 5, 2018
A Boise man was injured and taken to the hospital this morning after a natural gas explosion in his home on North Riviera Drive off of State Street.

According to a Boise Fire Department investigator, the man was cooking last night and possibly forgot to turn off his gas stove.  
 
The man woke up to the smell of gas just before 3 a.m. and tried to turn off the stove and that’s when it ignited.  

We're told he suffered minor injuries in the incident.

