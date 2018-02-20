Man injured after vehicle veers off west Boise freeway

BOISE, ID - A vehicle careened off an I-84 overpass Tuesday afternoon and crashed into the playground of a nearby apartment complex.

It happened about 3:25 p.m. in the 900 block of Allumbaugh Street, near where I-84 crosses Emerald Street in west Boise.

Witnesses say the driver was able to crawl out of the overturned vehicle and talk with Idaho State Police troopers. He appears to have suffered only minor injuries. He was transported by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

No word yet on what caused the vehicle to veer off the freeway.

ISP is still investigating.

No further information was immediately available.



