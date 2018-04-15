Man in custody after early morning stabbing in Boise

Boise, (ID) - Just after 12:30 am on Saturday Boise Police responded to a fight on the 100 block of S. 6th Street. Upon arrival, they found one victim who had been stabbed.

Ada County Paramedics took the victim to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police were able to locate a subject matching a description of the suspect sitting in a nearby vehicle. Upon investigation officers were able to determine the subject, Jeffrey Redmond, was the suspect in the stabbing.

Redmond was taken into custody. Following further investigation he was taken to the hospital and booked on the above charges.

A preliminary investigation shows the suspect was arguing with a female inside a vehicle. The victim and another male approached the suspect and a verbal altercation turned into a fight. The suspect produced a knife and stabbed the victim before fleeing the scene.