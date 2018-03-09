Man in custody after Boise crash

BOISE, ID - A man who sped away from officers trying to pull him over was taken into custody late Friday afternoon.

About 2:45 p.m. Friday, Boise Police officers spotted a vehicle with no license plates near Main and North Garden Streets in Boise, west of downtown.

The driver did not pull over and drove away, eventually traveling at high speed down Fairview Avenue, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers eventually lost sight of the vehicle.

A short time later, officers were dispatched to a report of a car that had crashed into a fire hydrant on W. Fairview Avenue and S. 25th Street. The driver ran off shortly after the crash, the release said.

Officers responded and searched the area.

With help from multiple citizens who witnessed the suspect running from the scene, police were able to find the man hiding in a nearby backyard.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident.

He is being treated and evaluated at a local hospital.

Charges are pending.

His name will be released when he is booked into the Ada County Jail.

No one else was injured in the incident, police said.

