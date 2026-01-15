Man from Huntington, OR dies in rollover car crash along Snake River Road

HUNTINGTON, Oregon — A man from Huntington, Oregon, recently died in a rollover car crash on Snake River Road, reports the Baker City Sheriff's Office.

Law enforcement received a report regarding the crash at approximately 8:42 p.m. on Jan. 14.

A passing driver discovered the crash, which involved a 1997 Dodge Ram 1500, before officers arrived. The bystander rendered aid to the victim and later informed dispatchers that the victim was dead.

Deputies later arrived at the scene and identified the victim as 39-year-old Daniel James Racette of Huntington.

Through an investigation, authorities found that Racette had left his home in the early evening hours on Jan. 13 but had not returned.

In a news release, the Baker County Sheriff's Office stated that it appears as though Racette left the roadway after he "failed to negotiate a curve." The Dodge Ram is said to have rolled multiple times before coming to a stop.

Police say the victim was not wearing a seatbelt at the time and that he'd been ejected from the truck during the crash.

"Speed is believed to be a contributing factor to the crash," concludes the release.

The Huntington Fire Department assisted the Baker County Sheriff's Office in their response.