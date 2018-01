BOISE, ID - The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified a man whose body was found Saturday, December 30th near the Diversion Dam southeast of Boise.

Coroner Dotti Owens said 39-year-old Jamas Deek Kluza of Pocatello was pronounced dead about 4:20 p.m. Saturday. But she said the cause and manner of death are still pending toxicology results, which could take several weeks.

Foul play is not suspected.

The Ada County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the case.