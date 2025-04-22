Man found dead after vehicle plunges into river in Oregon

BAKER CITY, Oregon — A Baker City man died after his vehicle left the roadway and plunged into the Burnt River near Huntington, Oregon, authorities said.

Daniel Earl Marshall, 55, was found dead inside his 2005 Subaru Outback after a complex recovery operation that spanned two days.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office received information about a submerged vehicle in the Burnt River on April 20 at approximately 9:54 a.m. Deputies and Huntington Fire personnel responded to the scene where they found a small SUV partially visible from the road.

After assessing the situation, officials deployed Baker County Search and Rescue to conduct a ground search of the area. No victims were located along the riverbanks during the initial search.

Due to high water levels and swift currents, authorities determined that a specialized recovery operation would be necessary. The Baker County Search and Rescue Ropes Team was scheduled to assist with vehicle retrieval the following day.

On April 21, the rescue team established a technical high-angle ropes system with anchors stretching from the railroad bridge to Barber Road. A search and rescue member was secured to the line, pulled along the ropes system, and lowered onto the vehicle's roof to attach a towline.

Halfway Towing and Repair successfully recovered the vehicle from the river, and Marshall's body was discovered inside.

Investigators determined that Marshall had been driving westbound on Snake River Road approximately two miles from Huntington when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle rolled approximately 80 feet down an embankment and into the water.

Swift currents swept the vehicle nearly 100 yards downstream before it came to rest.

The Baker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Huntington Fire, Halfway Towing and Repair, and Baker County Search and Rescue.

