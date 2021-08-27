Man dies after Nampa Police shooting

NAMPA, Idaho — Nampa Police say a man is dead after a police shooting.

Officers were responding to a report of a man with a gun walking in the street in the area of Lincoln and Elder Street. A caller reported around 11:56 p.m. Thursday they had been driving in the area and chased by the man with a gun in hand.

Nampa Police later found the man in the area of Sherman and Banner Street. As officers approached, they say he pulled a gun out, prompting officers to fire shots and strike him. The man died at the scene.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation through the Canyon County Critical Incident Task Force.