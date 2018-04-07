Man dead after Boise car crash

Boise, (ID) - Around 8:30 this morning Boise Police responded to a vehicle that had crashed into a mailbox at N. 7th Street and W. Ridenbaugh St.

Boise Police arrived to find the vehicle still running with the doors locked and the driver, an adult male, unconscious inside the vehicle. Officers could not awake the driver and after breaking one of the car’s windows discovered the driver was deceased. A preliminary investigation shows the driver crashed into the mailbox at a low speed.

Boise Police detectives responded to the scene and while the investigation is ongoing there are no signs of foul play.

The Ada County Coroner also responded and will release the victim’s identity pending family notification.