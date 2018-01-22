Man claims Canyon County refused his bond so ICE could arrest him

CALDWELL, ID - An Idaho inmate claims authorities illegally prevented him from posting bond because of his citizenship status.

The Idaho Statesman reports Senobio Padilla-Arredondo, in a lawsuit filed Friday, says he was arrested on Jan. 22, 2016, charged with misdemeanor driving under the influence, and his bond was set at $1,250.

The suit claims Padilla-Arredondo's spouse was told she couldn't pay that bond the day of his arrest.

The lawsuit states Canyon County staff turned away Padilla-Arredondo's spouse two more times.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement lodged an immigration detainer against Padilla-Arredondo on March 10, his sentencing day.

Prior to that date, there was no detainer in place -- and the suit claims the county's refusal to let his spouse post his bond was illegal.

County officials could not be reached for comment.

(by Associated Press)

