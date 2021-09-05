Man charged with murder after shooting near 6th and Grove St.

A suspect was charged with Second-Degree Murder after Boise police responded to multiple shots fired near 6th St. and Grove St. early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the City of Boise, officers approached the intersection just after 1:30 a.m and saw a man being dragged out of the street.

After securing the scene, officers performed life-saving care until paramedics arrived, the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

A perimeter was established and after further investigation, the Boise Police Department identified the suspect as Timmothy Morgan who was taken into custody.