Watch
News

Actions

Man charged with murder after shooting near 6th and Grove St.

items.[0].image.alt
Police Lights
police-lights
Posted at 2:03 PM, Sep 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-05 16:19:09-04

A suspect was charged with Second-Degree Murder after Boise police responded to multiple shots fired near 6th St. and Grove St. early Sunday morning.

According to a press release from the City of Boise, officers approached the intersection just after 1:30 a.m and saw a man being dragged out of the street.

After securing the scene, officers performed life-saving care until paramedics arrived, the victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers interviewed multiple witnesses and determined that the suspect had fled the scene.

A perimeter was established and after further investigation, the Boise Police Department identified the suspect as Timmothy Morgan who was taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light