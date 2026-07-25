Man attacked by bear while jogging with dog in Island Park

FREMONT COUNTY, Idaho — A man jogging with his dog was attacked by a bear at Henrys Lake State Park on Friday morning.

The jogger was on the Aspen Loop Trail when the attack happened, according to Idaho Fish and Game. He was hurt, but was able to walk out on his own and call for help. The dog was uninjured and followed him out safely.

An ambulance was called, and the man was taken to Madison Memorial Hospital in Rexburg.

Idaho Fish and Game and Fremont County Sheriff’s deputies secured the area to investigate the attack.

“A sweep of the trail system at Henrys Lake State Park and adjacent area was conducted from both the ground and air, thanks to the use of the Sheriff’s Office drone,” a news release from Fish and Game said. “The site where the attack occurred was discovered, but no bears were found in the area. Due to the surprise nature of the attack and no sign of bears in the area, no further actions are being taken at this time.”

Henry’s Lake State Park is still open for camping and boating, but the park’s trail system will be closed for one week. Officials ask the public to stay out of the area until it is deemed safe enough to reopen.

Idaho Fish and Game reminds everyone that Island Park is bear country and “Be Bear Aware.”

Here are some safety tips:



Always keep a safe distance from wildlife. Never intentionally get close to a bear

Stay alert and look for bear activity, especially where visibility or hearing is limited (woods, bushy areas, streams)

Travel in a group. Groups of people are usually noisier and less likely to surprise bears

Make noise by talking or clapping, especially when visibility or hearing are limited

Carry bear spray in an accessible place and know how to use it

Avoid traveling at night, dawn or dusk

Avoid carcass sites and evidence of carcasses (such as groups of scavenger birds)

Anyone moving quickly (i.e., mountain biker, trail runner) is at a higher risk of surprising a bear

For more bear safety information, visit the Interagency Grizzly Bear Committee website.