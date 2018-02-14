Man arrested, juvenile in custody in connection with Boise armed robberies

BOISE, ID - A Boise man and a 17-year-old teenager are now both facing charges in connection with two armed robberies that took place in Boise’s North End Monday.

Police say the first robbery occurred about 3:10 a.m. in the parking lot of a business on the 3200 block of State Street.

A male suspect sitting in a car with the victim pulled a knife on the victim, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

“At the same time, another suspect stood next to the vehicle with what appeared to be a baseball bat. The victim complied with the suspect’s demands and gave him an undisclosed amount of money and other personal items,” the release said.

On Monday afternoon, Boise Police detectives also investigated a robbery that took place a few hours earlier near the intersection of 34th Street and Gerrard Street.

“Officers located evidence that two males each pulled out knives and threatened a victim as they all sat together in a car. The suspects got away with an undisclosed amount of money and the victim’s cell phone,” the release said.

Investigators learned the suspects knew the victim and matched descriptions of the suspects in the previous armed robbery.

Officers were able to identify the suspects in the two cases. One of the suspects, a 17-year-old juvenile, was taken into custody on Monday night. He was transported to the Ada County Juvenile Detention Center.

The second suspect, identified as 18-year-old Caleb Ellis, was booked into the Ada County Jail on two counts of felony robbery and a misdemeanor count of a juvenile probation violation.

The juvenile, whose name was not released because of his age, was charged with two counts of felony armed robbery and misdemeanor possession of marijuana, police said.



