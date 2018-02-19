Man arrested in Boise knife attack

BOISE, ID - A Boise man was booked into the Ada County Jail early Monday after police say he stabbed another man in the head.

About 5:50 a.m., Boise Police officers and Ada County paramedics were dispatched to the 500 block of 13th Street in downtown Boise for a report of a stabbing.

They found a victim who was suffering a knife wound to the head. The victim was taken to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries, according to a Boise Police Department news release.

Officers soon located and arrested the suspect without incident. He’s identified as Raymond Ranson, 43, of Boise. Ranson now faces a felony aggravated battery charge.

Officers also found a knife at the scene.

No further information was released.



