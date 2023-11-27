Man arrested in Boise apartment complex shooting

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is facing criminal charges related to a Friday night shooting at a Boise apartment complex.

Police responded to a report of shots being fired near Curtis Road and Overland Road Friday night and found multiple holes in the exterior of a building. Investigators determined the shots appeared to have been fired from outside into the apartment building.

No one was injured in the shooting.

On Saturday, Kenneth Enger, 31, of Boise was arrested in connection to the incident on charges of Felony Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Assault with Enhancement of Use of a Deadly Weapon. Police say Enger is a documented gang member, a convicted felon, and was found in possession of a gun upon his arrest.

Police believe that the shooting was gang-related.

"We will not tolerate this behavior in the Treasure Valley and will continue to take a proactive stance against it, alongside our other regional law enforcement partners," said Boise Police Department Captain Jim Quackenbush. "I am grateful to our officers, many of whom possess specialized expertise and have taken on additional duties to appropriately intervene and keep our communities among the safest and the most livable in the country. It is because of their dedication that we were able to quickly identify this suspect and safely take him into custody.”

