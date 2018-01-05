Man arrested for stealing ‘warming up' car in Nampa

Nampa, ID - A Caldwell man was arrested and charged with felonies for stealing a car while warming up in Nampa on Thursday.



On January 4, 2018, Nampa Police responded to four vehicles stolen while they were warming up. While attempting to locate the stolen vehicles, at about noon, a Nampa Police Officer spotted a stolen 2013 Ram pickup in the 900 block of South Maple in the City of Nampa.



A man was seen getting into the vehicle and sped away. After a search of the area, officers could locate the truck stopped in the 1000 block of South Garland, which is a dead-end road. The suspect was standing near the vehicle.



He took off running after seeing the officers approach. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit when he was unable to change direction due to the icy sidewalk and ran into the side of a police car.



Kasey Cheyanne Dana, 19, of Caldwell was charged with grand theft, a felony, felony possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting and obstructing officers.



He was booked into the Canyon County Jail. All four vehicles taken on January 4 were recovered on the same day.

