Man arrested for stealing over 200 vases from Idaho cemeteries

Michael Sevren
8:20 PM, Jan 3, 2018
Bertel, Steve
BOISE, Idaho -
A man accused of stealing over 200 vases from the headstones of graves at cemeteries in Canyon and Ada County is in jail.
 
According to the Boise Police Department, numerous tips led to the arrest of 22-year-old Aspen Curtis. 
 
Curtis has been charged with burglary, grand theft, and desecrating a grave and is in the Canyon County Jail. 

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top