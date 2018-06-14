Man arrested for several attempted burglaries

Garden City Police received several reports of home and car burglaries near Atwater and River Beach Lane over the last week. Officers learned a suspect was likely targeting the area during the night.

Early Thursday morning officers spotted a man wearing dark clothing and attempting to break into several cars in the area. When officers approached him he tried to flea, but was ultimately taken into custody. The suspect and an officer suffered minor injuries during the pursuit.

The suspect was identified as 25-year-old James Hunter Hyde of Nampa. Hyde was booked into the Ada County Jail on 5 felony charges of attempted burglary and a misdemeanor for resisting an officer. He was on felony probation for burglary, grand theft and possession of a controlled substance.

Hyde will appear in court on Friday.