Man arrested following police standoff in Twin Falls involving SWAT

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — A 36-year-old man is now in police custody following an afternoon standoff in Twin Falls involving the Twin Falls Police Department, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office Joint SWAT Team, and Crisis Negotiations Unit.

According to the Twin Falls Police Department, authorities launched an investigation into a reported instance of domestic abuse on May 21. That investigation resulted in officers obtaining an arrest warrant for Nicholas Small for one count of Aggravated Assault.

On Friday at 12:54 p.m., while attempting to execute the warrant at a residence on Kenyon Road, Small is said to have remained uncooperative and refused requests to exit. Police believed at the time that Small may have been armed.

At 3:20 p.m., the SWAT team arrived at the residence and arrested Small.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.