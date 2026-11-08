Man arrested for shooting teen after ‘ding-dong ditch’ prank in Boise, police say

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was arrested after police said he shot a 15-year-old boy who had been involved in a “ding-dong ditch” prank at the suspect’s home Saturday evening, according to the Boise Police Department.

Darin Young, 45, is facing a felony charge of aggravated battery following the shooting, police said.

BPD said officers responded to a report of a "juvenile problem" on West Bunkerhill Street at about 7:15 p.m. Around the same time, Meridian police responded to a local hospital after the victim was brought in by other juveniles in a personal vehicle.

According to police, his injuries were initially considered serious or critical but were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

Investigators determined the incident began when a group of boys, including the victim, "ding-dong ditched" at the home of someone they knew. Ding-dong ditching is when someone knocks on a door or rings the doorbell of a residence and runs away before someone answers the door.

Police said evidence indicates the boys later returned to the home, where Young, who lived at the residence, chased after them and fired a gun, striking the 15-year-old.

The other boys were not injured and drove the victim to the hospital. Residents of the home also contacted police, BPD said.

Young was arrested following the investigation and booked into the Ada County Jail.