Man accused of biting sheriff's deputy after New Year’s crash near Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — A Bingham County man was taken into custody early New Year’s Day after allegedly biting a Bonneville County sheriff’s deputy.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. at the intersection of 49th South and South Holmes Avenue, southeast of Idaho Falls, according to the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 36-year-old Colby Nathan Clark was identified as one of the people involved in a two-vehicle crash.

Investigators indicate that Clark failed to stop at a stop sign and collided with another motorist. Deputies reported he appeared intoxicated, noting that he was vomiting while lying on the ground.

When first responders attempted to provide medical aid, Clark allegedly became belligerent and spat in a deputy’s face. At that point, he was restrained and taken to a nearby hospital, where deputies say he continued to be combative and bit an officer on the arm.

Authorities obtained a warrant to draw blood to determine his blood alcohol level. Clark was medically cleared and booked into the Bonneville County Jail on two counts of felony battery on an officer.

The sheriff’s office says DUI charges may be filed pending the results of the blood test.