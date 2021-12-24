Make-A-Wish Idaho grants Nampa girl a horse in time for the holidays

NAMPA, Idaho — Nine-year-old Addie Farley has an immune system disorder, but that hasn’t stopped her from pursuing her love of horseback riding.

Farley’s wish of having a horse of her very own came true after she showed up for her riding lesson and received her new horse Pablo. The four-year-old appaloosa comes from Montana, after a search to find her perfect match.

“We worked with a breeder, a stable, a boarder, a veterinarian, and Make-A-Wish magic happened and we were able to find the absolute perfect horse for Addie,” said Janie Best, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Foundation of Idaho.

After hoping for years that her wish would be granted, Pablo arrived just in time for the holidays, decked out in ribbons and Christmas garland.

“It’s just super magical we couldn’t have asked for a better Christmas gift and make a wish definitely knocked it out of the park by granting this wish,” said Christen Farley, Addie's mother.

There are currently over 150 children across Idaho awaiting wishes.

“Being able to grant he wishes during the holiday season makes them just absolutely extra special,” said Best.

Farley hopes to participate in 4-H and show Pablo. The two are already extremely close.

You can learn more about Make-A-Wish Idaho through their website.