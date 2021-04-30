Make-A-Wish Idaho grants child's wish to give back to cancer center

BOISE, Idaho — A 7-year-old Make-A-Wish kid used her wish to give back to the St. Luke's Children's Cancer Center during a small ceremony at the St. Luke's Plaza Thursday. Monroe, also known as Rosie, was a former cancer patient at the hospital and used her wish to give items from the Children's Cancer Clinic Donation wish list to the children still undergoing treatment.

Make-A-Wish Idaho

Make-A-Wish Idaho says Rosie got sick during a class field trip last January and was diagnosed with cancer at the hospital. Her chemotherapy ended in July and she has been cancer-free since August. Her family plans to monitor her health, but the outlook is positive.

Rosie arrived in a limousine and presented the hospital with a wagon full of dolls and other gifts.

Make-A-Wish Idaho

“We are excited to celebrate World Wish Day with Rosie,” said Make-A-Wish Idaho President and CEO Janie Best. “Her wish exemplifies the spirit of Make-A-Wish’s mission. A wish creates hope for a child during a frightening time, and now Rosie is using her wish to lift the spirits of other children who are experiencing the same fears and difficulties that Rosie experienced just last year.

The granting of this wish coincided with World Wish Day, the 41st anniversary of Make-A-Wish. This year also marks the 35th anniversary of Make-A-Wish Idaho.