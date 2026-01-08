Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Major crash blocks all lanes on I-84 near Boise

Idaho Transportation Department
Posted

BOISE, Idaho — A major crash has completely shut down I-84 in both directions near E Blacks Creek Road, east of Boise.

The incident is located at milepost 62, where all lanes are currently blocked for eastbound and westbound traffic. Motorists are advised to consider alternative routes and use caution in the area.

The crash was reported at 5:24 a.m. and no additional details are available at this time.

Drivers traveling through the area should expect significant delays until the roadway is cleared.

