Vandalism at Thousand Springs State Park could cost $10 thousand dollars, at the height of summer season

GOODING, Idaho — On Saturday morning, someone smashed five toilets, two sinks, two urinals, and two mirrors at two different bathrooms across the Thousand Springs State Parks. With thousands of dollars in repairs and some items on backorder, it is uncertain when the facilities will be back in working order.



Anyone with information about vandalism at Niagara Springs and Malad Gorge is encouraged to call Gooding County Sheriff (208) 934-4421 or the park directly (208) 837-4505.



(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story.)

Vandalism -- under investigation at a popular state park.

I’m your Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton at Thousand Springs State Park, getting a look at the damage and what it will take to get things back up and running.

“And when we came in, I mean there was porcelain all over the floor,” Park Manager David Landrum told Idaho News 6 while we surveyed the damage.

Sometime on Saturday morning... Bathrooms at two locations in thousand springs state park were heavily damaged.

Landrum has seen vandalism at the park before - but usually it's less permanent.

“This is a lot different, I mean people came in and they destroyed. They just didn't vandalize it.

Several sinks and toilets destroyed between Niagara Springs and Malad Gorge.

Summer is a busy season at state parks. Both locations have big events coming up on the calendar.... But replacement fixtures are on backorder, so when the facilities see services restored... Is still unknown.

“It's hard you know, because this is the park. State parks belong to the people of Idaho,” Landrum said.

if you or someone you know have any information about this incident, please contact the Gooding County Sheriff or the park directly.

