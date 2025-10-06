Twin Falls to remodel old Council Chambers: Future home of city attorneys office

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The building at the corner of 3rd and Idaho in Downtown Twin Falls may not seem impressive from the outside, but it holds significant historical value for Twin Falls, and its new chapter is about to begin.

"We've seen a lot of growth in the last 20 years, and a lot of that came through here," said Mitch Humble, Deputy City Manager of Twin Falls.

WATCH | Twin Falls to remodel old City Council Chambers to house City Attorney's office—

Twin Falls to remodel old Council Chambers: Future home of the city attorneys office

For two decades, every aspect of city life in Twin Falls was influenced by this building.

From managing water bills to designing parks, many significant decisions were made here. "We had some water supply issues in the past, and the city council, in this room, established regulations for potable water versus irrigation—those decisions still impact us today," Humble explained.

This building was also the site of crucial decisions that led to the arrival of major businesses and development in the Magic Valley.

"Companies like Jayco, Chobani, and Clif Bar all made decisions here in this room. A lot of developments started here, where our planning and zoning commission and city council met to discuss various property development decisions," Humble noted.

However, following the move to new chambers in 2017, the building mostly sat vacant, serving only as a temporary gym space for city employees.

Now, thanks to $1.4 million in budgeted funds from the city, the old chamber is getting a new purpose.

"This part of the building, the gym area, will be transformed into offices for the city attorneys' team, while the back of the building will be remodeled to accommodate the gym," said Humble.

Currently, city attorneys share a small office at City Hall, so this new space will provide the growing department with room to expand. The location is also ideal:

"It's right across the street from the police department, and they work very closely together," Humble said.

Construction is expected to begin in the next couple of weeks and should be completed by early spring of 2026.

