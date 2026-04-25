The first Folk and Fiddle Festival brings music, workshops and history to Glenns Ferry

GLENN'S FERRY, Idaho — Glenns Ferry is halfway through three days of music performances, workshops, and storytelling for the inaugural Folk and Fiddle Festival.

The idea for the music festival was sparked last year, and a committee of five business owners came together to make it happen. The event runs through Saturday night, packed full of events across the city.

WATCH | Experience the sights and sounds of the Fiddle and Folk Festival—

Folk and Fiddle Fest kicks off

Festival secretary Dorothy Drake said the festival was already a success after watching professional musicians lead a workshop to train younger musicians.

"This little girl has just learned to play the violin, she got taught by these people was just amazing so," Drake said.

"We have seven venues that are all historic in some way, so we’re introducing people to Glenns Ferry, the history, Three Island Crossing. Some of these buildings, like the building the theater was built in 1914, these are old buildings," Drake said.

Neighborhood Reporter Lorien Nettleton dropped in on three different sessions on Friday. Carolyn Steninger and her bandmates, Southwind, have played together in Elko for more than 20 years.

"This was our first invitation to play for a music festival, which is kind of cool because this is their inaugural fiddle and folk festival in Glenns Ferry," Steninger said.

"We’re getting ready right now to host a jam session, which I had proposed as being maybe more of a fiddle teaching session to teach some tunes, and then once we all are on that, you know, once we all have the tune down, then to do some jamming," Steninger said.

Nettleton also caught Twin Falls musicians Heather Platts and Bruce Miller after a workshop on songwriting. They perform as the Crazy Love Duo in the Magic and Treasure Valleys.

"Musicians tend to be really cool, fun people and so receptive to questions, you know, so we love sharing music and encouraging other people to step into that field a little bit," Platts and Miller said.

"So I think that’s what’s best about something like this is in a small town and everything so accessible, and the artist are so accessible, and the music is just right there, and there’s kind of a magic that happens," Platts and Miller said.

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