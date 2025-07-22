South Hills fire officials remain vigilant as fire season continues with Badger Fire memories still fresh

KIMBERLY, Idaho — Fire officials in Idaho's South Hills are staying prepared for potential wildfires as the region enters the hottest and driest part of summer, with the 2020 Badger Fire that burned more than 90,000 acres serving as a stark reminder of the dangers.

"Almost 80% of all wildfires are human-caused, whether intentional or not," said Aaron Zent, Chief of Rock Creek Rural Fire Protection District.

The scars from the massive Badger Fire are still visible across the South Hills landscape, emphasizing why fire officials take red flag warnings so seriously. While the area isn't currently under a red flag warning, officials remain vigilant about changing conditions.

Being cautious while recreating in Idaho is paramount when conditions are dry, hot, and windy. Fire officials remind residents and visitors to ensure campfires are completely extinguished, avoid using fireworks, make sure recreational vehicles have spark arresters on mufflers, and prevent trailer chains from dragging.

Zent, whose crews assisted with the Badger Fire in September 2020, noted the unique weather patterns in the South Hills region.

"This is a really weird mountain range as far as the weather patterns go. It's kind of a kind of interesting thing, and that's when the thunderstorms and the mountains can provide to be a pretty exciting time," Zent said.

As July enters its third week, the very hot and very dry weather may still be on its way. However, Zent noted that the current cooler, more humid days seem to have increased chances of lightning strikes.

"I noticed today we're building clouds really well, and that's when we're gonna get thunderstorms, which, accompanied by wind and lightning, is the recipe for pretty good fire growth," Zent said.

When asked about how his team prepares when red flag warnings are issued, Zent explained their approach.

"I think we are definitely a little more prepared for the day. Just making sure that trucks are ready to go. The coolers are well stocked," Zent said.

