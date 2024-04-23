Shade Tree Project provides Magic Valley residents with free trees

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Summer is on the horizon as Idaho continues to heat up and a nice shady spot can make the change in seasons even more enjoyable. Idaho Power's Shade Tree Project is offering Magic Valley residents free trees to not only make the most of Idaho's warm summers but also to improve local air and water quality.

For a limited time, Idaho Power customers in Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties are eligible to receive up to two free trees.

Eligible customers can reserve their free trees by completing the enrollment form on IdahoPower.com. A limited number of trees are available for the campaign, so hurry if you are interested.

Several species of tree are available on a first-come, first-served basis. You will be able to pick up your free trees in Jerome on Thursday, May 16, or Saturday, May 18.

If you've never planted a tree before, don't worry. The Treasure Valley Canopy Network has posted a video (below) walking you through the process of planting your shade tree and setting it up for successful growth.



