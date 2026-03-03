Pomerelle SOLD! Mountain manager and wife to take reins of Magic Valley ski area

CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — One of Idaho's favorite mom-and-pop ski areas is keeping it in the family— sort of.

This morning, Ski Idaho announced that the Anderson family has reached an agreement to sell Pomerelle Mountain Resort to Zach Alexander, the mountain manager, and his wife, Crystal.

"Zach is the grandson of longtime and recently retired director of snowsports instruction Barry Whiting, so it's pretty much like keeping it in the family," reads the announcement.

Pomerelle Mountain Stats:

Base Elevation: 7,760 feet

Summit Elevation: 8,762 feet

Vertical Drop: 1,002 feet

Average Annual Snowfall: 500 inches

Chairlifts: 3

Trails: 31

Terrain Parks: 3

Nightskiing: YES

Pomerelle has been family-owned since 1972 and features night skiing and a slightly over 1k feet of vertical drop.

Founded in 1940, the resort is also one of the oldest ski areas in the western U.S. Pomerelle is the only ski area in Cassia County.