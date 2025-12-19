Over $40,000 raised for medical expenses after tree branch injures two children at bus stop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two children remain hospitalized after being struck by a falling tree branch while waiting for their school bus Wednesday morning, prompting family members to launch a fundraising campaign that has already raised more than $40,000.

Porter and Vivana French were waiting for their bus just before 7 a.m. when the tree branch fell during Wednesday's storm. One child was airlifted to St. Luke's hospital while the other was transported by ground ambulance.

Aaron French, the children's uncle, set up the GoFundMe campaign to help with medical expenses.

Porter's injuries are more severe and required surgery Thursday morning. He will need a hip replacement after suffering broken bones in both femurs, a fractured right tibia and broken ankles. He was in surgery most of the day Thursday.

Earlier, Porter briefly woke up and was able to sign that he was thirsty and "I love you" to his mother, according to the GoFundMe.

Viviana suffered a damaged eye socket and skull fracture but remains conscious and interactive. She can speak and remembers people's names. She is under observation but has not required surgery.

Both children remain stable as they continue their recovery.

This story has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.