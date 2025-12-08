Local window painter brings holiday magic to 50+ Twin Falls businesses with festive art

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Dan Karlovich has been painting windows for decades, and he's mastered the art of freestyling his festive designs.

"I envision it a little bit, and then just go with it, you know," Karlovich said.

"Well, I actually started doing Christmas windows when I think I was probably in my early 20s," he said.

While plenty of windows are decorated around town, Karlovich's windows stand out as something different, incorporating what might be a lost art.

WATCH ONE OF HIS WINDOW MURALS COME TO LIFE:

Making Spirits Bright: Painting Holiday Magic on Magic Valley Windows

"My dad was a commercial sign painter and so I kind of picked up a lot of stuff from him," Karlovich said.

Continuing the family legacy, Karlovich works with his son Mark, starting to paint windows right after Halloween. Together, they cover more than 50 businesses and homes in the Magic Valley.

"You know, it's just a joy to, you know, do something like this. You know, it just makes you feel good," Karlovich said.

Everything starts with a white base layer, where most of the characters take shape.

Then they come back with blue, red, and green paint. It's when the final outlines go up that everything seems to come to life.

"It always surprises me at the very end, you know, as I'm doing it, you know, I'm focused on doing it, but when you back away and go, 'wow, I did that', you know, it's very satisfying," Karlovich said.

- This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.