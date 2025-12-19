Kids injured by a falling tree while waiting for the bus are still critical, but stable, parents say

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Two Twin Falls children remain hospitalized in Boise, recovering from severe injuries after a large tree fell on them Wednesday morning while they were waiting at their bus stop.

Alicia and Ren French are spending the holidays hours from home, staying near St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital in downtown Boise through the rest of 2025 while their children recover.

Twin Falls kids hurt by falling tree: Community raises $46,000+

Porter French, 11, and Viviana French, 6, both sustained critical injuries during the incident, and their older brother, Charlie, 12, called 911 when the accident occurred.

"I heard a noise, and the tree was down, and I couldn't see the kids," Alicia French said. "I could hear my boys' voices, so I focused on trying to find Vivi first, and she was facedown in the dirt, unresponsive."

Alicia French said Porter was sitting up when she found him, though his legs were bowed and he was in significant pain.

Viviana is already showing improvement. Her eyes were swollen shut from a fracture, but they are starting to open, and she has been able to eat some food.

"She's starting to get up and be a little more active, but it's painful for her," Ren French said.

Porter has undergone one 10-hour surgery with several more expected in the coming days and weeks.

"He had both femurs worked on extensively, and then he had a deep laceration, and then he had some trauma to his backside that they had to fix, and so he's stable but still critical," Alicia French explained.

A GoFundMe for the family's medical expenses has raised more than $46,000, with nearly 500 people showing their support. The Twin Falls Papa John's on Blue Lakes is planning a fundraiser for December 30, with proceeds supporting the French family.

The family is staying at the Ronald McDonald House while their children continue treatment and additional surgeries.

"We appreciate how vast and deeply profound the compassion has been for our family's plight," Ren French said. "Hold your families tight, always appreciate that you have them. Enjoy their health because you never know how that will change."

"Right now I'm just grateful that all three kids are alive," added Alicia French.

