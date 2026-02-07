Idaho road worker survives terrifying close call when driver swerves into construction zone

BLAINE COUNTY, Idaho — Road work can be uncomfortable for everyone, with slower speed limits, changed traffic patterns, and often delays. But staying alert in construction zones is crucial to keep road crews safe. Just ask Idaho Transportation Department traffic technician Marklyn Stephens, who had a close call when a driver nearly ran him over.

Stephens was eight days into his new role with the Idaho Transportation Department, working in the construction zone on State Highway 75 near Ketchum, when a car swerved out of the lane of travel and came right at him.

"By the time I turned to my right, all I see is headlights," Stephens said.

WATCH | Hear Stephens recount how he escaped certain calamity with one weird trick—

Road Worker Survives Car Passing Over Him in Idaho Work Zone

Faced with two choices - either go up over the hood of the car or lie flat on his back - Stephens made a split decision.

"And so I threw myself backward against the edge of that cut against the asphalt and laid myself back, in order to duck out of the way," Stephens said.

The quick thinking saved his life.

"Thankfully, that was the correct decision because as a car passed over the top of me, it came close to me. It ripped my chest pocket off," Stephens said.

The event took place during road work last summer. The public learned about it after ITD posted the story to social media last week.

According to ITD's Courtney Wagner, incidents like this aren't always so lucky, which is why the department takes construction zone safety seriously.

"This is actually way more common than people think," Wagner said. "It's an incredibly scary job, and they are literally putting their lives into drivers' hands, and if drivers don't take that seriously, they might not make it home."

When Stephens emerged unhurt, the first thing he did was check on the driver, then help calm down his colleagues on the scene. He was encouraged to take the day off, but since he wasn't injured, he preferred to finish his shift.

The experience has changed how Stephens approaches safety training with new construction workers.

"When anybody starts a construction job, I always tell them to keep your ears open, head on a swivel, and now recently I've been adding, watch your pocket," Stephens said.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been, in part, converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.