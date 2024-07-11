Idaho Power warns Magic Valley customers of door-to-door scammers

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Power is warning their customers in the Magic Valley of a scam after receiving several reports of individuals using deceptive fake badges and Idaho Power-logoed clothes.

According to Idaho Power, the scams being reported fall under two categories:



Individuals claiming to be Idaho Power employees who say they need to inspect the electrical meter (or other equipment) to gain access to a home or property. Rooftop solar salespeople claiming to be partnered with or employed by Idaho Power.

Unless there is an emergency, Idaho Power says any visits from them will be preceded by a phone call, letter, or other communication. Employees with the company will always arrive in a company vehicle and have company ID badges.

Idaho Power is asking anyone who receives an unexpected visit from someone claiming to work with the company to call them at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.

Idaho Power says they do not partner with or endorse any specific solar companies. Some of the tactics used by solar salespeople are:

