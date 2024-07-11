Idaho Power warns Magic Valley customers of door-to-door scammers

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Power is warning their customers in the Magic Valley of a scam after receiving several reports of individuals using deceptive fake badges and Idaho Power-logoed clothes.
According to Idaho Power, the scams being reported fall under two categories:
- Individuals claiming to be Idaho Power employees who say they need to inspect the electrical meter (or other equipment) to gain access to a home or property.
- Rooftop solar salespeople claiming to be partnered with or employed by Idaho Power.
Unless there is an emergency, Idaho Power says any visits from them will be preceded by a phone call, letter, or other communication. Employees with the company will always arrive in a company vehicle and have company ID badges.
Idaho Power is asking anyone who receives an unexpected visit from someone claiming to work with the company to call them at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.
Idaho Power says they do not partner with or endorse any specific solar companies. Some of the tactics used by solar salespeople are:
- Stating they work for or have been sent by Idaho Power.
- Stating that Idaho Power has been sold to an outside entity.
- Falsely advising customers they will never pay a power bill again.
- Providing inaccurate information regarding Idaho Power’s rates, solar payback periods, tax credits, and how excess energy is credited back to the customer.
- Targeting Spanish-speaking customers with false and inaccurate information.