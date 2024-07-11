Watch Now
Idaho Power warns Magic Valley customers of door-to-door scammers

Idaho News 6
Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 11, 2024

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Idaho Power is warning their customers in the Magic Valley of a scam after receiving several reports of individuals using deceptive fake badges and Idaho Power-logoed clothes.

According to Idaho Power, the scams being reported fall under two categories:

  1. Individuals claiming to be Idaho Power employees who say they need to inspect the electrical meter (or other equipment) to gain access to a home or property.
  2. Rooftop solar salespeople claiming to be partnered with or employed by Idaho Power.

Unless there is an emergency, Idaho Power says any visits from them will be preceded by a phone call, letter, or other communication. Employees with the company will always arrive in a company vehicle and have company ID badges.
Idaho Power is asking anyone who receives an unexpected visit from someone claiming to work with the company to call them at 208-388-2323 or 1-800-488-6151.

Idaho Power says they do not partner with or endorse any specific solar companies. Some of the tactics used by solar salespeople are:

  • Stating they work for or have been sent by Idaho Power.
  • Stating that Idaho Power has been sold to an outside entity.
  • Falsely advising customers they will never pay a power bill again.
  • Providing inaccurate information regarding Idaho Power’s rates, solar payback periods, tax credits, and how excess energy is credited back to the customer.
  • Targeting Spanish-speaking customers with false and inaccurate information.
